HAGEN David At Marchglen Care Centre, on July 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with Motor Neurone Disease. David, aged 47 years (formerly of Rangers, Hearts, Falkirk, Livingston, Clyde and Peterhead Football Clubs). A dearly loved dad, son, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by all his family, colleagues and friends. Fondest memories. Ian, Cath and family from Australia. For further information please visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020