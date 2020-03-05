Home

HUTCHESON David Suddenly, on February 19, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. David, dearly loved husband of Mary, much loved dad of Derek and Karen and adored grandad of Blair, Thomas and Maisie. Funeral to be held at South Queensferry Parish Church, at 12.30 pm, on Friday, March 6, followed by interment at South Queensferry Cemetery. All welcome. Family flowers only please, there will ba a retiral collection in aid of Queensferry Care in the community.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
