|
|
|
MACNAB David Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on January 25, 2020. David, beloved husband of Lydia, wonderful father of Helen, father-in-law to Stephen and devoted grandfather to David and girlfriend Niamh. Sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice and Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Ward B32.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020