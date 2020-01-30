Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David MACNAB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David MACNAB

Notice Condolences

David MACNAB Notice
MACNAB David Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on January 25, 2020. David, beloved husband of Lydia, wonderful father of Helen, father-in-law to Stephen and devoted grandfather to David and girlfriend Niamh. Sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice and Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Ward B32.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -