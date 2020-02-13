Home

David MACNAB

Notice

David MACNAB Notice
MACNAB David Lydia and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and support at this sad time. A special thanks to the staff at Tesco (Redding Road), friends and the ladies section at Glenbervie Golf Club. A sincere thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Strathcarron Hospice and Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Ward B32 for the care David received, to Laura Gordon for her comforting words and support to the family at this time, to the Grange Manor Hotel for attending to the catering requirements and to William and staff at Thomas Cuthell and Sons for their help and caring attention to the funeral arrangements.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
