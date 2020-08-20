|
MORTON David (Davie) Peacefully, at his home in Maddiston, on August 13, 2020. Davie, aged 80 years (Managing Director of David Morton Larbert Ltd). Beloved husband of Wilma and a dearly loved dad, father-in-law, papa, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, who will be sadly missed by all his family, colleagues and friends. A private funeral service will be held but further information can be found at www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk.
Our papa remembered by us, with love forever. From Ava, Lincoln, Lily, Austin, Tyler, Brody and Darcy xxxxxxx.
I loved you dearly, I always will,
You left a place no-one can fill.
On earth you toiled, in Heaven you rest,
God bless you dad, you were the best. All our love from Ryan and Cassy xxx.
The gift in this world that's so precious and rare.
Is the love that a father and daughter can share,
We shared that love, dad, you and I,
From the day I was born till the day you died,
To me you were someone special,
Someone good and true,
You will never be forgotten dad,
For I thought the world of you. Love you from Ashleigh xx.
You only have one dad,
Loving, kind and true.
No other person in the world,
Could be as good as you,
A helping hand, a heart of gold,
He suffered much, but never told.
A friend to all, his last would give,
A better dad never lived. All our love Darren and Margo xxx.
I stood beside your bedside,
My heart was crushed and sore.
I did my duty till the end,
Till I could do no more.
My heart is heavy, the road is long,
Without you I'm so alone.
Your love and your smile will
always be,
With me to eternity.
A loving nature, a heart so kind,
Treasured memories you left behind.
These words are written with
sad regret,
From the heart of a wife who will never forget. Love from your devoted wife Wilma, until we meet again xxx.
The things we feel so deeply,
Are the hardest things to say,
For dad we loved you dearly in a very special way.
For though we cannot see you,
You will be with us night and day,
For the love we shared between us,
Will never fade away. All our love from Jacqueline and Marek xxx.
