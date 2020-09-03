Home

MORTON David (Davie) Wilma and family would like to thank all family and friends, work colleagues and neighbours for their cards, flowers
and gestures of kindness following
the passing of David.
Thank you to all who gathered to pay their respects as the cortege passed on route to the funeral service and then to the interment at the cemetery.
Sincere thanks to Rev Sandra Methers for a comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Directors for their great care, support and guidance.
Many thanks also to Doctor Fiona Mitchell at the Braesview Medical centre for her care and dedication towards David.
We would also like to extend a special thanks to the District Nurses, Marie Curie Nurses and the Ion Care and Support Carers for their compassion, support and professionalism.
Finally thank you to everyone who
have generously donated to the
JUST GIVING PAGE in David's
honour (still live), collections in aid
of Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
