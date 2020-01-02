Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David PATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David PATERSON

Notice Condolences

David PATERSON Notice
PATERSON David Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on December 19, 2019. David, aged 75 years, beloved husband of the late Patricia, a loving dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, also a loving brother to Harriet. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, January 6, at 3.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations if so desired for Strathcarron Hospice. "Loved and remembered always"
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -