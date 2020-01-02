|
PATERSON David Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on December 19, 2019. David, aged 75 years, beloved husband of the late Patricia, a loving dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, also a loving brother to Harriet. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, January 6, at 3.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations if so desired for Strathcarron Hospice. "Loved and remembered always"
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 2, 2020