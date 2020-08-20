Home

David Wilson Notice
WILSON David The Wilson family wish to express their thanks to friends and neighbours for the support and kind wishes following the sad loss of David. Beloved husband of the late Ann, dad to Jan and Doreen, father in law to Craig and Steven and grandpa to Mark, Stephen and Emily. Thanks to Parkview Medical Centre, Ward B11 at Forth Valley Hospital, Strathcarron Palative Care and Collumbine Funeral Services for their dignified arrangements. A retiral collection of £1020 will be donated
to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
