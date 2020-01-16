|
WALLACE Derek Suddenly, but peacefully, after a long battle with illness, Derek, aged
58 years. Beloved dad, father-in-law, brother, nephew and friend who will be forever in our hearts. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell and Sons, Falkirk Funeral Home, Hope Street, Falkirk, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Grandsable Cemetery, at 1.15 pm. The
family would also like to invite everyone to the Beancross Hotel after the funeral. I never ask for miracles,
But today just one would do,
To see the front door open,
And see our Dad walk-through.
You will be forever missed dad. Karen, Glenda, Peter and Neil xx.
No more suffering, no more pain,
Until we meet again. Love Jacqueline, John and Blair xx.
Softly within the shadows,
There came a gentle call,
With farewells left unspoken,
You quietly left us all.
Sadly missed. Aunt Elizabeth, Scott, Colin and Callum xx.
Remember when you were young,
You shone like the sun,
In our hearts a memory is kept,
Of a cousin we loved and will never forget. Crawford, Fiona, Andrew and David xx.
There is a link death cannot sever,
Affection and remembrance last forever.
I will miss you Derek. From Ann xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020