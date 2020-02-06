|
McPAKE
Don 2nd Anniversary
Precious memories of Don, a loving partner to Ruby.
I think of him in silence,
His name I often recall,
There's nothing left to answer,
But his picture on the wall,
God saw you getting tired,
And a cure was not to be,
So he put his arms around you,
And whispered come to me,
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke my heart to prove to me,
He only takes the best.
Lots of love Don, from Ruby, your beloved partner x.
In loving memory dad.
He never looked for praises,
He was never one to boast,
He just went on quietly working,
For the ones he loved the most,
His dreams were seldom spoken,
His wants were very few,
He was there, a firm foundation,
Through all my storms of life,
A sturdy hand to hold on to,
In times of stress and strife,
A true friend I could turn to,
When times were good or bad,
One of my greatest blessings,
The man that I call dad.
Love and miss you, Sarah x.
Of all the many blessings,
However great or small,
To have you as my gramps,
Was the greatest gift of all.
Love Sophia x.
