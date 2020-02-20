|
COUTTS Doreen Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, on February 11, 2020. Doreen, beloved wife of Alex and loving mum, mum-in-law and granny. Funeral service to be held at Zetland Parish Church, Grangemouth, on February 25, 2020, at 12 noon, thereafter at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all friends are respectively invited. Family flowers, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, will be given to Marie Curie and Strathcarron Hospice.
Never selfish, always loving and kind,
those are the memories you leave behind.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020