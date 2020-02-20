Home

ELGIE Doreen Peacefully, at FVRH, with her loving sons by her side, on February 16, 2020, Doreen, aged 94 years, beloved wife of the late Angus, a much loved mum, mum-in-law and nana.
We are sad within our memory,
Lonely are our hearts today,
For the one we loved so dearly,
Has forever been called away,
We think of her in silence,
No eye may see us weep,
But many silent tears are shed,
When others are asleep,
Always in our hearts.
Your loving family xxx.
Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, February 26, at 1.45 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate, to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
