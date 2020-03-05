Home

TAYLOR Dorothy Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Friday, February 28, 2020, Dorothy, aged 83 years, loving wife to William, devoted mum, gran and great-gran.
She troubled no-one, her wants
were few,
And now dear Lord, she has gone
to you,
A cheery smile, a heart of gold,
No finer mum this world could hold.
Funeral service will take place at Muiravonside Parish Church, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11 am, followed by a burial service at Muiravonside Cemetery, at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu can be made to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
