LEITHEAD Douglas Nancy and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many messages, cards and flowers received on the sudden death of Douglas.
The Rev Dorothy Anderson for all her kindness and comforting words, Forth Valley Paramedics, Police and Dr Lynch and staff at Viewpoint Practice for their help and compassion. Collumbine Funeral Directors for their help and support in these difficult times.
A very special thanks to Ryan and Lilian.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 16, 2020