SHORT Eddie Suddenly, at FVRH, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Eddie, aged 71 years, beloved husband of Liz and much loved dad of Lesley-Ann and father-in-law to Hiroshi. A loving uncle and great-uncle. Eddie You are not forgotten, nor will you ever be,
As long as life and memory last, your soul will live in me,
I'll miss you now, my heart is sore,
As time goes by, I'll miss you more. All my love Liz xx.
Remembering you is easy Dad, I do it everyday,
And missing you is something, that will never go away. All our love Lesley-Ann and Hiroshi xx.
Memories are treasures to store, in our hearts,
To stay there forever when loved ones depart. Love Paul, Sharon, Adam and Jamie x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 25, 2020