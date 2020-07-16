|
|
|
NEWTON Edith
(nee McEwan) Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on July 7, 2020, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late James Doherty and the late Arthur Newton. Beloved mother of the late Sandy, and Hazel, mother-in-law of Rachel and her husband Dug. Cherished grandmother of Graeme, Jennifer, Ciarán, Callum, Michael and Lynsey. Much loved great-grandmother of Alexander, Harrison, Charlotte and Hannah. Private funeral by invitation at Larbert Cemetery with family flowers only please. The family would welcome donations to The British Heart Foundation. Their website can be found at https://www.bhf.org.uk/
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 16, 2020