FOWLIE Edward John (Eddie) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Eddie Fowlie aged 72, much loved partner of the late Dale Grant, dearly loved dad, papa, brother and uncle. Due to Corona Virus restrictions the funeral service will be private. A live webcast of the funeral service will be made available. For more details please visit https://www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk/attend-funeral/obituaries.
You will be sadly missed by all who knew you,
Forever in our hearts.
Love you, the best in the whole widest world. Love your girls xxxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 22, 2020