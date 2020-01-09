Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen CONSTABLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen CONSTABLE

Notice Condolences

Eileen CONSTABLE Notice
CONSTABLE Eileen Suddenly but peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 1, 2020, Eileen, aged 72 years. Beloved wife of Douglas, much loved mum of Claire and Gordon, mother-in-law of Mike and Edna and a devoted gran of Craig, Ross, Jack and Erin. Funeral service will be held at Bonnybridge St Helens Church, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at 11.30 am.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -