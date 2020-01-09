|
CONSTABLE Eileen Suddenly but peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 1, 2020, Eileen, aged 72 years. Beloved wife of Douglas, much loved mum of Claire and Gordon, mother-in-law of Mike and Edna and a devoted gran of Craig, Ross, Jack and Erin. Funeral service will be held at Bonnybridge St Helens Church, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at 11.30 am.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020