BACHEN Eleanor Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Eleanor, aged 70 years, beloved wife of Peter, much loved mum of Scott, mother-in-law of Angela and also a loving gran to Jennifer, Tegan and Logan.
How lucky we all were to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.
Much loved and sadly missed by all the family xxx.
On Angel's wings you were taken away,
But in our hearts you will always stay,
We will hear you whisper in the tallest of trees,
Feel your love in the most gentlest of breezes,
And when we find we miss you the most,
We will think of all the beautiful memories that we made,
And we will hold them close to us forever.
You are an Angel watching over all of us with the comfort and blessing you bring,
You embraced our hearts and we will hold that close to us.
Forever on Angel's Wings.
The funeral will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2.30 pm. As a family we ask that if you are attending and able to can you make your way to the family home of 13 Lamond View, Stehousemuir, for 1.50 pm, to welcome Eleanor back home before she goes to her final resting place at Larbert Cemetery.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 27, 2020