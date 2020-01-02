|
ALLISON Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on December 25, 2019. Betty, aged 92 years and of Grangemouth. A beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt, who will be sadly missed by all the family. RIP. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart RC Church, Grangemouth, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10 am, to which friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Old Grandsable Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11 am.
