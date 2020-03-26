Home

DAISLEY Elizabeth (Betty) The family of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Daisley, wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Special thanks to Dianne Goldberg the Celebrant who conducted the funeral service very appropriately. To Dr P. McAllister and all
staff at Antonine Medical Practice, for the care and support provided to Betty and the rest of the family. The sum of £421 was collected for Blind Veterans UK in memory of Betty. Thanks to all who donated so generously.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
