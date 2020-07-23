Home

FERGUSON Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Taylor) Anne would like to thank friends, family and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of her much loved Mum, Betty. Their support has been much appreciated at this sad time. Thanks to the wonderful staff in Unit 2, Falkirk Community Hospital, who looked after Betty with great care and affection. Thanks also to Rev Melville Crosthwaite for his thoughtful and comforting service and to William Scott Funeral Directors, especially Catherine and Jim, for their exceptional professional care and support.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 23, 2020
