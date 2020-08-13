|
FINLAYSON Elizabeth Beloved wife of Robert, mother of Ian and Eric, mother-in-law of Aileen and Kumju, grandmother of Colin, Ross, Morgan, Euain and Eumi and great-grandmother of Calum and Ruaridh, passed away peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on August 9, 2020. The funeral will take place at 12.15 pm, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Falkirk Crematorium. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service inside will be prioritised for family members. However, all are welcome outside with appropriate social distancing.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 13, 2020