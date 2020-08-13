Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth FINLAYSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth FINLAYSON

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth FINLAYSON Notice
FINLAYSON Elizabeth Beloved wife of Robert, mother of Ian and Eric, mother-in-law of Aileen and Kumju, grandmother of Colin, Ross, Morgan, Euain and Eumi and great-grandmother of Calum and Ruaridh, passed away peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on August 9, 2020. The funeral will take place at 12.15 pm, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Falkirk Crematorium. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service inside will be prioritised for family members. However, all are welcome outside with appropriate social distancing.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -