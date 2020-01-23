Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Falkirk
20 Kerse Lane
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 1RQ
01324 623 788
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Donnelly) FRASER

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth (Donnelly) FRASER Notice
FRASER Elizabeth (nee Donnelly) Peacefully, on January 17, 2020, at Glenbervie Care Home. Elizabeth, aged 96 years, beloved wife of the late Robert, a much loved mother. mother-in-law, gran and nana. Funeral service will be held at Co-op Funeral Parlour, Falkirk, on Tuesday, February 4, at
10.15 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Look around your garden Lord,
For a lady with a smile,
This lady is my mum, Lord,
Who will stand out by a mile,
Put your arms around her,
Kiss her smiling face,
For she is my darling mum,
Who can never be replaced. Elizabeth, Billy and family, Bobby, Christine and family, Patricia, Paul and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -