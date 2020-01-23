|
|
|
FRASER Elizabeth (nee Donnelly) Peacefully, on January 17, 2020, at Glenbervie Care Home. Elizabeth, aged 96 years, beloved wife of the late Robert, a much loved mother. mother-in-law, gran and nana. Funeral service will be held at Co-op Funeral Parlour, Falkirk, on Tuesday, February 4, at
10.15 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Look around your garden Lord,
For a lady with a smile,
This lady is my mum, Lord,
Who will stand out by a mile,
Put your arms around her,
Kiss her smiling face,
For she is my darling mum,
Who can never be replaced. Elizabeth, Billy and family, Bobby, Christine and family, Patricia, Paul and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020