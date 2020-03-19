|
|
|
McCRACKEN
Elizabeth Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Elizabeth, aged 83 years, passed into the presence of the Lord. Much loved mother, sister, gran,
mother-in-law, sister-in-law and aunt. The memorial service for Elizabeth's life will take place at Thomas Cuthell and sons, Hope Street, Falkirk, on Thursday, March 19, at 12 noon. Thereafter at Camelon Cemetery, at 1 pm. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral offering for those wishing to donate to MND Scotland.
1 Thessalonians 4:17,
Forever with the Lord.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020