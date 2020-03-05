Home

MITCHELL Elizabeth McKenzie Peacefully, at Caledonian Court Care Home, Larbert, on February 29, 2020. Elizabeth (Bette), much loved mother of Grant, Iain and Niall and wonderful grandmother to Christopher, Kirsten, Karen, Lewis, Andrew and Ewan. Beloved sister to Doreen and cherished mother-in-law to Sandra, Catherine and Sheila. The funeral service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, March 13, at 10.45 am, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Always remembered xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
