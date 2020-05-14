Home

ROBERTSON Elizabeth Robb (Betty) Passed away peacefully, on May 6, 2020. Daughter of the late Nettie and Jimmy Robertson, beloved sister to Anne, Jim and Alex, sister-in-law to Evelyne and also the late Matt. Dear aunt to Craig, Mary, Emily, Edward, Scott, Liz and Robbie. Special friends to Anna, Jordi, Judit and Laia (Spain). Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed.
Loving you always all the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 14, 2020
