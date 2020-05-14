|
|
|
SNEDDON Elizabeth Munro Donnelly Passed away suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, after a short illness. Loving wife of David and loving mother to Paul, Carol and Richard. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Their light shines on,
Our loved ones leave behind a light, that will never dim or fade,
It's kept bright by the love we feel, and the memories we made….
It can warm us like a candles glow, and help bring comfort too,
And no matter where you go, you'll find, its always close to you….
And in the darker times, remember in our hearts their light is strong,
So every time we think of them, their memory shines on.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 14, 2020