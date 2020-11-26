|
STRANG Elizabeth (Elspeth) Peacefully with her family by her side, on November 19, 2020, at Falkirk Community Hospital, Elspeth
(nee Jardine), aged 85 years, beloved wife of the late James (Jim) Strang who pre-deceased her by eight days. A much loved mum of Karen, Jill and Jim, mother-in-law of Gordon, Iain and Lynn, a devoted granny of Patrick, Caitlin and Flora and held with affection by her nieces and nephew. Together again. A private service will be held due to current restrictions and should only be attended by those the family have been able to invite. Anyone who wishes to make a donation in memory of Elspeth and Jim is invited to send this directly to Unit 1 & Unit 2 at Falkirk Community Hospital.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 26, 2020