THOMSON Elizabeth In loving memory of Elizabeth Thomson (nee Gardiner), who sadly passed away, on June 23, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, in Glasgow.
Loving mum to Anne, Yvonne and Tom and much loved grandmother and great-grandmother.
How I wish that things could be,
Just as they were before,
As you'd be in your usual place,
As we came through the door.
Love always Anne and Tom xxx.
I close my eyes and I'm with you again,
Holding your hand and stroking your cheek.
I love and miss you so much mum.
Forever in my heart.
Yvonne xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 9, 2020