Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth THOMSON

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Elizabeth In loving memory of Elizabeth Thomson (nee Gardiner), who sadly passed away, on June 23, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, in Glasgow.
Loving mum to Anne, Yvonne and Tom and much loved grandmother and great-grandmother.
How I wish that things could be,
Just as they were before,
As you'd be in your usual place,
As we came through the door.
Love always Anne and Tom xxx.
I close my eyes and I'm with you again,
Holding your hand and stroking your cheek.
I love and miss you so much mum.
Forever in my heart.
Yvonne xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -