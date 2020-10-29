|
WALKER Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at home, on October 19, 2020, Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Gardiner), aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late William, a cherished and loving mum, gran, great-gran, sister and mother-in-law to all of her family.
God looked around his garden,
And found an empty place,
He then looked down upon the earth,
And saw your tired face,
He put his arms around you,
And lifted you to rest,
God's garden must be beautiful,
He always takes the best.
He knew that you would never,
Get well on earth again,
So he closed your weary eyelids,
And whispered "Peace be thine". From your loving daughter Dianne, Craig, and granddaughters, Rebecca and Melissa xxxx
Thank you for the years we shared,
The love you gave and the way you cared,
To see you suffer was hard to bear,
But now we know you're in God's care.
We have so many memories,
That often make us smile,
We miss you as we love you,
And that is all the while. Love from your granddaughters Melissa, Rebecca and Andrew xxx.
In tears we saw you sinking,
We watched you fade away,
Our hearts were truly broken,
You fought so hard to stay,
God saw that you were tired,
He knew it had to be,
He placed his arms around you,
And whispered "Come to me". Love from son Alan and grandsons William and Jamie xxx
In memory of our gran and great-gran.
A little tribute true and tender,
Just to show that we remember,
Time may pass and fade away,
But memories of you will forever stay. Love always grandson Jamie, Paula and great granddaughters Lacey and Millie xxxx.
My heart is saddened, and I don't know how I'll go on.
You always had time to listen to my complaints,
I've said so many times, "That woman's a saint."
You taught me more about life than anyone at all.
And were always available, anytime I would call.
I shed a tear because my "gran's " gone.
Somehow I'll find the strength to go on. Love grandson William, Gemma and great-granddaughters Rylie and Lucie xxxx.
The last time I saw you,
You looked so bright and well,
Little did I know mum,
It was our last farewell. Love from son Stewart, Joyce and grandson Luke xxx.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
No one else will ever fill. Love from Luke and Julie xx
Gone from our lives,
But never from our hearts.
She gave us much more than a place to call home...
She gave us a place in her heart,
That we could call our own. Love from son Brian, Irene, Kevin, grandchildren Gillian, Lynsey, Grant and great-granddaughter Ada
Rest in peace mum xxxx
Funeral Service will be held at Grandsable Cemetery On Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 am. Many thanks to the District Nurses and all the 1st Homecare Carers who looked after our mum and did a magnificent job.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 29, 2020