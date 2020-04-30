Home

Elizabeth (Betty) WHYTE

WHYTE Elizabeth (Betty) (formerly of Denny lately of Stirling)
Peacefully, at home, on April 22, 2020, Betty, aged 92 years. Loving mum of John, Margaret, Bobby, Peter and the late Thomas, dear Sister of Rachel and loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to present circumstances the funeral will be a private service with immediate family only but donations in Betty's memory can be made to the Dogs Trust at https://
www.dogstrust.org.uk/donation
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
