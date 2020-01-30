Home

Ellen (Gillespie) WILSON Notice
WILSON Ellen (nee Gillespie) Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Kinnaird Manor, Camelon, on January 21, 2020. Ellen Wilson (nee Gillespie), aged 98 years. Wife of the late Jimmy, dear mum of Lesley, mother-in-law of Alan, nana of Derek and Craig and nana woof of Ewan and Lyra. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Funeral Parlour, Broad Street, Denny, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at
10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Camelon Cemetery, at
11 am. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Kinnaird Manor.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
