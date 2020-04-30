Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric CURRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric CURRIE

Notice Condolences

Eric CURRIE Notice
CURRIE Eric Peacefully, at home in Laurieston, on April 24, 2020, Eric, aged 88. Beloved and loving husband to Jean. Devoted dad and always there for Sheena, Anne, Fiona and their families. Proud grandfather and mentor to Peter, Niall, Erik, Heidi, Ross and Iain. His eleven great-grandchildren also gave him much joy during his illness. Current legislation allows only close family (with live streaming) at private cremation,
10 am, on Monday, May 11.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -