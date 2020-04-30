|
CURRIE Eric Peacefully, at home in Laurieston, on April 24, 2020, Eric, aged 88. Beloved and loving husband to Jean. Devoted dad and always there for Sheena, Anne, Fiona and their families. Proud grandfather and mentor to Peter, Niall, Erik, Heidi, Ross and Iain. His eleven great-grandchildren also gave him much joy during his illness. Current legislation allows only close family (with live streaming) at private cremation,
10 am, on Monday, May 11.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 30, 2020