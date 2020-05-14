Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Grangemouth
49 Bo'Ness Rd
Grangemouth, Stirlingshire FK3 8AN
01324 483 377
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Currie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Currie

Notice

Eric Currie Notice
CURRIE Eric Jean and the family would like to thank all who paid tribute to Eric by sending flowers, cards, letters, phone calls
and emails from far and near.
Exceptional thanks to District Nurses and Carers who gave Eric such professional, loving and uplifting care, and to the friends and neighbours who showed respect as the cortège passed from home. Special thanks to
Margaret Ross for her constant visits and prayers throughout Eric's illness and to Willie and John for meaningful visits, and to all neighbours for support and friendship. Sincere thanks to
Co-op Funeral Services Grangemouth and to Rev. Dr J.M. Henderson
and Margaret Ross for a
dignified and uplifting service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 14, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -