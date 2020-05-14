|
CURRIE Eric Jean and the family would like to thank all who paid tribute to Eric by sending flowers, cards, letters, phone calls
and emails from far and near.
Exceptional thanks to District Nurses and Carers who gave Eric such professional, loving and uplifting care, and to the friends and neighbours who showed respect as the cortège passed from home. Special thanks to
Margaret Ross for her constant visits and prayers throughout Eric's illness and to Willie and John for meaningful visits, and to all neighbours for support and friendship. Sincere thanks to
Co-op Funeral Services Grangemouth and to Rev. Dr J.M. Henderson
and Margaret Ross for a
dignified and uplifting service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 14, 2020