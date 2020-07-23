|
MACDONALD Eunice Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on July 15, 2020, with her family beside her. Beloved wife of the late Roy, devoted Mum to Anne and Ian, Mother-in-law to Charles and Evelyn, proud Grandma to Leigh, David, Rona and Mari. Due to current regulations, a private family service will take place on July 23, 2020. A link to the service will be available for seven days from
July 23, on the William Scott Funeral Directors website, under funeral notices.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 23, 2020