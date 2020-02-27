Home

IRVINE Evelyn Peacefully, at Parklands Care Home, Alloa, on Monday, February 17, 2020, Evelyn, aged 80 years, beloved wife of Jim, much loved mum of Jacqueline and Claire and cherished grandmother to Abbie, Adam, Ryan and Tyler. A service to celebrate Evelyn's life will take place at Viewfield Erskine Church, Stirling, on Tuesday, March 3, at 11.15 am. Thereafter at Bannockburn Cemetary, (approx. 12.30pm). All family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
