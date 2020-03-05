Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
15:15
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence WHYTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence WHYTE

Notice Condolences

Florence WHYTE Notice
WHYTE Florence Peacefully, at home, on February 25, 2020, with her loving family by her side, Florence, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald. A much loved mother to Anne and Donnie, also a loving granny to Vicki, Susan and Katie, great-granny to Jack and granny-in-law to Gary and Graeme. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, March 9, at 3.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, will be split between Marie Curie and Macmillan Nurses.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -