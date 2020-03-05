|
|
|
WHYTE Florence Peacefully, at home, on February 25, 2020, with her loving family by her side, Florence, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald. A much loved mother to Anne and Donnie, also a loving granny to Vicki, Susan and Katie, great-granny to Jack and granny-in-law to Gary and Graeme. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, March 9, at 3.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, will be split between Marie Curie and Macmillan Nurses.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020