Frances SMITH

SMITH Frances It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs Frances G. Smith announces her passing on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Frances passed away peacefully and will be lovingly remembered by her children Stuart, Jacqulne and Debora and her five grandchildren and five
great-grandchildren. Born in Glasgow in 1937, Frances married her husband Jack and raised their family in Dunipace. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral service will be private
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
