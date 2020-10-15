|
|
|
CLARK Francis (Frank) Maureen wishes to express sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy cards and floral tributes in the recent sad loss of her husband Frank. Grateful thanks to Father Séan Bradley for spiritual care and comfort and for visiting Frank at home. Special thanks to Dr Hanlon, Gillian (District Nurse) and all doctors, district nurses and staff at Parkhill Medical Practice, Polmont for unfailing care and attention. Thank you to Mr Paul Cuthell of Thomas Cuthell and Sons for efficient funeral arrangements and all who paid their last respects.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020