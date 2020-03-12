|
|
|
KEMP Francis (Frank) Peacefully, at FVRH, Larbert, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Frank Kemp CEng MIET, aged 76. Dearly loved husband of Jessie
(nee McInnes), father of Barbara and Helen, father-in-law to Garry, grandpa of Douglas and Louise, brother-in-law to Jean and Ray Kemp and the McInnes family of Doune. Chartered electronic engineer and retired lecturer of instrumentation and electronics at Falkirk College. Funeral service will be held at Bannockburn Crematorium, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 pm. Donations requested in lieu of flowers to Murrayfield UF Church and Bannockburn Friends of Guiding,
thank you.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 12, 2020