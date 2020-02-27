|
PARKS Frederick (Fred) Peacefully, at Wallside Grange Care Home, Falkirk, on February 19, 2020, Fred, in his 100th year. Devoted husband of Louise, much loved dad of Liz and Phil, also a sadly missed brother, father-in-law and grandad. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family Flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering at the service for those wishing to donate to Dementia Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020