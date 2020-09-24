|
|
|
BOWE George Passed away peacefully
at Strathcarron Hospice
on 15th September 2020,
aged 77 years.
Devoted dad to George, Amanda
and Angela, much loved papa to
Michaela, Shannon, Courtney and Cara,
great papa to Sienna and father-in-law to James and Cameron.
You closed your eyes and slipped away,
Our hearts were broken that same day,
Until we meet again some day,
Deep in our hearts our memories
are kept,
To love, to cherish and never forget.
Love you Dad.
George, Amanda and Angela xxx
Today, tomorrow,
Our whole lives through,
We will always love you
and remember you Papa.
Simply the best.
Love you, Michaela, Shannon,
Courtney, Cara and Sienna xxx
A private service will be held.
Graveside service on
Saturday 26th September at 11am
at the Hills of Dunipace with all welcome to attend to pay their last respects with social distancing in place.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 24, 2020