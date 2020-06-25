Home

CLARK George At FVRH, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, George Wilson Clark, beloved husband of Lilias (Lil), loving dad to Derek, Barry, Kimberley and Sharon. Much loved son-in-law to Lilias (McGhee), much loved brother-in-law to Mary-Ellen and Gray. Special Grandpaw to Jamie, Callum, Owen, Daniella and Jessica. Great-grandpaw to Lucas and much loved uncle to Amy and Abby.
Dear George,
We will always love you,
Sleep tight my darling, our hearts are broken.
From your loving wife Lil and the entire family xxxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 25, 2020
