|
|
|
GACH George Peacefully, at home, on April 8, 2020, after a short illness, Gyorgy Imre Gach, aged 82, dearly beloved husband of Myra, loving father of George, Robert and Margit, father-in- law of Catherine and Kevin, adored grandad of Laura, Emma, Hollie and Poppy and great- grandad of Ryan and Rafaël.
Loved and respected by all who knew him. There will be a private family service in Falkirk Crematorium, following the current guidelines.
jó éjt aludj jól xxxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 16, 2020