INGLIS George Morrison Peacefully, on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in FVRH, with his loving wife by his side George, loving husband of Elizabeth, doting dad of Susan and father-in-law of George.
I often lie awake at night,
When the world is fast asleep,
I take a walk down memory lane,
With tears upon my cheek,
Although I cannot see you there,
You're with me night and day,
For the special love we shared in life,
Death cannot take away.
Best in the world. From your darling wife xx.
The gift in this world that's precious and rare,
Is the love that a father and daughter can share,
We shared that love, dad, you and I,
From the day I was born till the day you died. Your loving daughter Susan, George and Jimi xx.
Sadly due to current restrictions, the service will be limited to family only.
There will be a graveside service at Old Grandsable, on Thursday, October 8, at 2 pm, with all welcome to attend to pay your last respects with social distancing in place.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020