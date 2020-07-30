Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
15:15
Camelon Crematorium
LAWRENCE George Peacefully, at home, on July 24, 2020, George, aged 64, beloved husband of Heather, son of James, much loved dad to Lisa, Elaine, Lyndsey, Georgie and Colin, father-in-law to Steven, Graeme, Stuart, Jason and Lisa, papa to Lauren, Aaron, Ellie, Demi, Nicole, Lois, Luca and Braxton.
Tired and weary, he made no fuss,
Tried so hard to stay with us,
We thought about you yesterday,
And the day before that too,
We will think about you tomorrow,
And as the years come and go,
We will always think of you forever,
Because we loved you so.
All our love Heather, Lisa, Elaine, Lyndsey, Georgie and Colin.
Funeral service will be held at Camelon Crematorium, on Tuesday, August 4,
at 3.15 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020
