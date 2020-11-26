Home

McGONIGAL
George The family of the late George McGonigal would like to thanks relatives and friends for sympathy expressed through
cards and flowers.
Thanks also to all who attended the cemetery to pay their respects, thanks to Sandra, Sid and all staff at Collumbine Funeral Directors for their professional and sensitive funeral arrangements.
Big thank you to Dougie the celebrant for his heartfelt and efficient service.
Special thanks to Caledonian Court Care Home for caring for George
over the years.
Love from the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
