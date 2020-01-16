|
|
|
RITCHIE George Catherine and her family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy and support received during this sad time and to everyone who joined the family at Falkirk Crematorium in saying a final farewell to George. Special thanks to Denis Goldie for his very fitting tribute, to Falkirk Golf Club for their excellent catering and to Steven O'Connor Funeral Director for his thoughtfulness and dignified funeral arrangements. Finally, thank you to all who contributed to George's retiral collection, a total of £250 will be forwarded to Parkinson's UK.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020