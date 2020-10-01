Home

GERAGHTY Georgina Peacefully, at Preston House Care Home, Glenrothes, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Georgina, aged 84 years. A beloved wife of the late Eddie. A much loved mum to Brian and Stuart. A loving mother-in-law to Sarah and Suzanne. A proud grandma to Christina, Hayden, Melissa and Lucy. A loving sister-in-law to Jean, Colin, William, Alice and James. A devoted aunt to Coleen and a friend to many. Funeral service private due to current restrictions.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
